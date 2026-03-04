I’m back in the United States. This time at the invitation of Tucker Carlson (video coming soon!) and Del Bigtree from The Highwire (see below now!) to talk about one of the most suppressed topics in modern medicine: the critical role of lithium as an essential trace element for human health.

I’m discussing my latest book “The Conspiracy Against Lithium” and my ongoing efforts to push for lithium's official recognition as an essential trace element, working directly with European politicians and now bringing that mission to the United States.

My interview with Del Bigtree at The Highwire

The interview is already live on my English channel — watch the whole conversation here:

And if you want to explore the full episode, including the segments before and after our conversation, go to thehighwire.com

Also, I had the privilege of sitting down with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Austin, Texas, to discuss the widespread lithium deficiency affecting people across the United States and around the world.

Before we parted ways, I handed him a signed copy of The Conspiracy Against Lithium, my comprehensive account of the scientific case for recognizing lithium as an essential nutrient, and how addressing this near-universal deficiency could eliminate a broad spectrum of modern chronic diseases.

Be a part of this movement!

Subscribe to my brand new English YouTube channel now to get notified when interviews with Tucker Carlson and many more videos are released!

A question I get asked regularly:

“Dr. Nehls, what can I do to support this mission?”

And the answer might surprise you, because it’s simpler than most people think, and that’s exactly why it so often gets overlooked.

A like. A subscription. A comment. That’s all it takes. These small actions directly determine how many people the algorithm shows the content to. And right now, there are countless people out there who need this information, even though they don’t even know it exists yet.

So here’s what I’m asking you to do ; right now, before you close this article :

✅ Subscribe to my new English channel ✅ Like the videos that matter to you ✅ Share your own experiences in the comments. Your story may be exactly what someone else needs to read!



If you also see an opportunity to share or link these videos, I warmly welcome that. But the three steps above are the most powerful thing EVERYONE can do, and they cost nothing but a moment of your time.

Together, we can make sure this message reaches the people who need it most.