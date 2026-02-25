Starting today at 2:00 pm CST, I am releasing a 7-part series on my new English YouTube channel based on the lecture I gave at the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar on March 11, 2024. The response to that webinar was remarkable, and I want to make this material available to as wide an audience as possible.

Note: I have recently given a new lecture for IPAK-EDU on a related topic — The Conspiracy Against Lithium — which examines the decades-long suppression of lithium, one of the most effective and safe brain-protective micronutrients known to science. Its widespread deficiency, I argue, is a root cause of what I call the Mental Immune Deficiency Syndrome — a condition that underlies or directly triggers a broad spectrum of what we commonly call civilization diseases.

To the first part of The Indoctrinated Brain-Series:

To the Playlist (Part one available from Feb 26, 2026 — with new parts releasing daily.): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF5DBN3YUbkkvgfbu-F8bUY_8ZVNjr_2J

The webinar, hosted by IPAK-EDU — the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge — brought together scientists, physicians, and critical thinkers to examine the science behind some of the most pressing questions of our time. My contribution focused on the neurobiological foundations of what I call the mental immune system: the brain mechanisms that underlie our capacity for independent thought, psychological resilience, and individual identity.

The lecture draws on the core science behind my book The Indoctrinated Brain, but goes further — connecting the neuroscience to what we have observed in population health data since 2020, and asking a question that I think is impossible to avoid: was the damage coincidental, or was it the predictable result of measures whose effects on the brain were already well understood?

What to Expect from the Series

Over seven consecutive days, I will release one part per day, each around 10–15 minutes. The full arc of the lecture covers:

• The Huxley/Orwell framework — and why it remains relevant today

• The mental immune system — what it is, and how it works

• The hippocampus and adult neurogenesis — the biological root of individuality

• The five pillars of brain health — and the evidence behind each

• Omega-3 and Vitamin D — simple nutrients with extraordinary consequences

• The statistical evidence of pandemic-era brain damage — depression, dementia, and cognitive decline in children

• What we can still do — because the brain retains its capacity for recovery

The first part goes live today at 2:00 pm CST. I invite you to watch it — and if you find it valuable, to share it.