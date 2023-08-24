Michael’s Substack

Michael’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Michael’s Substack

What prevents us from living a long, healthy life?

People

Michael Nehls, MD, PhD 

@michaelnehls
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD's avatar
Doctor, post-doctoral molecular geneticist and basic researcher, simplyfying complex issues in order to educate the general public about healthy living up to old age.
© 2025 Michael Nehls
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture