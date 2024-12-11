Michael’s Substack

Michael’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

July 2025

June 2025

April 2025

January 2025

December 2024

November 2024

October 2024

A GREAT MENTAL RESET?
Review of "The Indoctrinated Brain", written by David Lorimer
Brain-Damaging Radiation
The Life-Threatening Expansion of the 5G Network
  
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
Primordial Code, The Burning Essence | Official Trailer
Marijn Poels' new documentary, featuring me and many others
  
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
1
2:50
The Efficacy of Lithium in the Treatment of Spikeopathy (Long-COVID and Post-Vac)
General Considerations in the Light of the first Clinical Trial Results
  
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
35
© 2025 Michael Nehls
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture