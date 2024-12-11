Subscribe
The most expensive trace element in the world – because it costs nothing
An exposé on the suppression of lithium under the guise of pharmaceutical regulation and public health policy – inspired by Michael Nehls’ visit to the…
Aug 21
July 2025
Essential Lithium Could Save Billions – and Undermine Big Pharma
Presentation at the European Parliament in Strasbourg
Jul 18
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
June 2025
The Medicine Of The Future
Health System Reform Program With Focus On Prevention And Causal Therapy: A Comprehensive Approach To Reforming The Physical, Mental And Social Health …
Jun 10
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
Next Steps: From Lithium to a New Vision for Health
I’m looking forward to telling you more soon.
Jun 5
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
April 2025
The Lithium Salt March
From Grass Roots Petition to the Floors of the European Parliament
Apr 18
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
January 2025
Genetic Engineering of the Psyche
A South Korean study reveals rising depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations, while the apparent drop in…
Jan 23
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
December 2024
The Baldwin Effect and Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis
An Evolutionary Explanation for Lifelong Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis in Humans and the Evolution of the Mental Immune System
Dec 11, 2024
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
45
November 2024
Pharmaceutical and Research Fraud with Global Implications – A Case Report
Countless individuals and patients at risk of Alzheimer's have been deprived of their health and recovery opportunities, as has now been proven beyond…
Nov 11, 2024
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
October 2024
A GREAT MENTAL RESET?
Review of "The Indoctrinated Brain", written by David Lorimer
Oct 31, 2024
Brain-Damaging Radiation
The Life-Threatening Expansion of the 5G Network
Oct 16, 2024
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
Primordial Code, The Burning Essence | Official Trailer
Marijn Poels' new documentary, featuring me and many others
Oct 14, 2024
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
The Efficacy of Lithium in the Treatment of Spikeopathy (Long-COVID and Post-Vac)
General Considerations in the Light of the first Clinical Trial Results
Oct 8, 2024
•
Michael Nehls, MD, PhD
